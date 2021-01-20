NYS 2022 Executive Budget proposal amplifies counties' call for federal aid

Press release:

On Tuesday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo outlined the SFY 22 New York State Executive Budget, which calls on Washington to deliver state and local aid. Counties have pledged to continue working with the Governor, State lawmakers, and our NYS Congressional delegation to urge Washington to provide federal funds for states and local governments.

Without this aid, the Governor said he will be forced to make dramatic cuts, which would impact county budgets, place new burdens on local taxpayers, and jeopardize county health and human service programs for the New Yorkers most in need.

The budget presentation materials supplied by the Division of Budget contained several key proposals that counties proposed in November, including:

Making local sales tax authority permanent and allowing all counties to go to 4 percent;

Collecting of local sales tax on recreational cannabis transactions;

Reducing in the state's withholding of local aid – contingent upon the amount of federal aid;

Reducing the judgement interest rates to the market interest rate;

Extending the authority to piggyback on contracts for two years;

Allowing shared jails between contiguous counties;

Providing flexibility in jail staffing;

Reforming Early Intervention to provide savings and greater flexibility;

Expanding investment options for local governments.

﻿NYSAC will provide more details from the proposed spending plan as they become available.

NYSAC President Jack Marren said “While this state budget proposal includes plenty of unknowns, especially whether the federal government will provide state and local COVID response funding, we are optimistic that our county leaders can work with state lawmakers to finalize a budget that strengthens our communities and help rebuild our local economies.

"Our staff of legislative experts at NYSAC will be looking through the budget bills as they become available, and they will report on areas of direct and indirect impact on counties.”