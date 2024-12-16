NYS Council on the Arts supports GO ART! and Holland Land Purchase Historical Society with grants

Press Release:

Senator George Borrello today announced that several organizations in the 57th Senate District have been awarded grants from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). These grants will support arts and cultural initiatives that enrich communities, foster creativity, and stimulate local economies.

“We are incredibly fortunate in the 57th District to have so many wonderful nonprofit arts and cultural organizations that enrich our quality of life, strengthen our communities, and boost our local economy,” said Senator George Borrello. “I have proudly supported state funding for these vital organizations and am pleased to congratulate the outstanding arts nonprofits in SD57 that have received grant awards totaling $830,000 in the latest round of funding from the New York State Council on the Arts.”

The recipients include the following:

1891 Fredonia Opera House, Inc.

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $25,000

Arts Council for Wyoming County

Robert Doyle: Odology – The Study of Roads and Paths: $10,000

Statewide Community Regrants in Allegany & Wyoming Counties: $150,000

Chautauqua Institution

Literature: Sejal Shah, The Gujarati Girls: Growing Up South Asian American in Western New York in the 1980s: $10,000

Chautauqua Regional Youth Ballet

Arts Education: NYSCA Support for Organizations: $40,000

Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council

Rehearsal Space for Performing Arts: $35,000

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $25,000

Statewide Community Regrants in Delaware and Orleans Counties: $385,000

Holland Land Purchase Historical Society

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $40,000

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, Inc.

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $25,000

Reg Lenna Center for the Arts

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $25,000

Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $25,000

Shake on the Lake, Inc.

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $25,000

Tri-County Arts Council

NYSCA Support for Organizations: $10,000

The NYSCA grants are part of the Council’s mission to advance access to the arts across New York State. This year, NYSCA has allocated funding to support a wide array of projects, from community arts education and performances to preservation efforts and innovative programming.

Senator Borrello emphasized his ongoing commitment to supporting the arts.

“As your Senator, I will continue to advocate for funding and initiatives that celebrate our region’s talent and creativity. I encourage all eligible organizations to explore these opportunities in the future to ensure our communities continue to thrive through the arts,” said Sen. Borrello.

Additionally, organizations should note that the $80 million Capital Projects Fund opportunity is open and accepting applications through January 14. The program will prioritize projects to advance accessibility, placemaking, environmental resiliency, and community building. Awards will be announced in Spring 2025. Guidelines have been streamlined to expand access for organizations of all sizes.

For more information about NYSCA and upcoming grant opportunities, visit https://arts.ny.gov/.