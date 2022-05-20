O-A celebrates signing day for seniors heading to college

Press release:

Today was a day to celebrate some Oakfield-Alabama students. Senior class advisors Tracy Schlagenhauf and Kadi Hilchey organized “signing day” as a means to celebrate the future plans of Oakfield-Alabama seniors. Although not all seniors chose to participate in the event, those who did were called up to the podium and posed with family as they staged a “signing” off their future plans.

Mr. Peterson, the principal at Oakfield-Alabama, remarked in his opening comments about the importance of this type of ceremony. Peterson told the students, “Some of you are off to colleges and universities where you’ll study a variety of fields. Some of you are off to the military to do your part to defend our nation and American values. Others are off to technical school to hone very specific vocational skills. Others will go directly to the workforce. ALL OF YOU will do your part to change the world and we’re proud to say that you got your start here at Oakfield Alabama.” Peterson, along with Elementary principal Lynn Gehlert, wrote personalized letters of congratulations to each student as part of the ceremony.

Mrs. Hilchey remarked that “We just wanted to celebrate the kids and this was a fun way to do that. After two and half years of COVID, these kids have been through a lot. We were thrilled to invite parents to our school so that we could let the kids know that graduating and moving on to college and career opportunities is indeed a major accomplishment.” Mrs. Schlagenhauf, also a parent of two graduating seniors this year, remarked that, “As a parent, I cherish opportunities to celebrate my kids' accomplishments. We thought that an event like this would give parents a chance to do just that.” Hilchey and Schlagenhauf have also organized a host of activities for the class of 2022 as part of “Senior Week” beginning with a 2 p.m. Baccalaureate service on June 12th and culminating with Oakfield-Alabama’s commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 18.