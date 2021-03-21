Oak Orchard Bowl team leads GRUSBC association tourney; Pettinella rolls 300 game, Lawrence 810 series

Press release from Genesee Region USBC:

Numerous high scores, including a 300 game and 800 series, highlighted the opening weekend of the 14th annual Genesee Region USBC Association Tournament.

The Team event is taking place at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen and Doubles & Singles are being held at Legion Lanes in Le Roy.

Veteran Batavia bowler Mike Pettinella started things with a bang on Friday night when he rolled 300 in the third game to help the Trigger Tribute foursome post a 2,876 score with handicap (2,777 scratch) in the Open Team event.

Pettinella finished with a 729 series – one of 11 series of 700 or better in the Team event over the weekend. Teammates Kevin Gray Jr. and Kevin Gray Sr. led the way with 765 and 748, respectively. Al Vlietstra rounded out the scoring with 535.

These four bowlers, along with the late Joe Trigilio, comprised the 2010 New York State tournament championship team. Pettinella said he is dedicating the perfect game in memory of “Trigger,” who passed away on Sept. 1, 2019.

While the squad’s scratch score is the best thus far, on Sunday (today) two teams went past the team's handicap total in the standings.

Led by Robbie Hanks, who posted a 791 series, the Oak Orchard Bowl of Albion team moved into first place with a lofty 3,020 score (2,734 scratch). Hanks’ games were 265-247-279. His teammates bowled well above their averages with Ben Lennox posting 697, Matt Baker 664 and Richard Heise 582.

On Sunday’s second squad, Batavian Ron Lawrence recorded an 810 series on games of 279-278-253 to lead the Lawrence Four squad to a 2,880 total (2,673 scratch), which is good for second place. Bill Neubert added 648, Marshall Merle 631 and Steve Krna 584.

Also, in the Team event, Warsaw’s Jason Hurlburt registered 255-279-259—793 for the Hurlburt’s team, which is in sixth place at 2,799.

In Women’s Team, Perry All-Stars II is in first place with 2,333. Members are Frances Matthews, Margaret Shepard, Caroline Appleby and Dawn Bertrand.

In Doubles & Singles, Matt Balduf of South Byron rolled a 741 in Open Singles (736 scratch) and is in first place – six pins better than Bill VanAlst of Le Roy, who posted 735 (619 scratch).

Batavians Ballard Maye and Derek Leach lead in Open Doubles with 1,332 with handicap – 11 pins higher than Rich Mortellaro of Corfu and Scott Shields of Batavia.

Gray Jr. is first in Open All-Events at 2,057 (all scratch), followed by Gray Sr. at 1,993 (1,858 scratch).

The tournament concludes next weekend.

Currently, openings exist as follows:

Team event – Friday at 7 p.m., one opening; Saturday at noon, six openings; Saturday at 3 p.m., two openings; Sunday at 11 a.m., eight openings; Sunday at 2 p.m., four openings.

Doubles & Singles events – Friday at 7 p.m., three openings; Saturday at 1 p.m., two openings; Sunday at 2 p.m., three openings.

To reserve a spot, contact Mike Pettinella, GRUSBC association manager, at 585-861-0404 or at [email protected].

For the current standings, go to www.bowlgr.com.