Oak Orchard Health offers ag workers hygiene kits as 'a gesture of support' for 'invisible population'

Submitted image and press release:

As part of National Health Center Week (Aug. 9 – 15), Tuesday highlights the importance of agricultural workers in our community and our commitment to providing them with the best of health care.

“Agricultural workers in the U.S. have been called the ‘invisible population’ as they are socially and geographically isolated from the rest of society," said Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO, Oak Orchard Heath. "We want to recognize this population with gift bags of useful supplies and a cool drink to ease their otherwise extremely busy day.”

Agricultural workers are also dealing with COVID-19 and we want to remind them of our commitment to help them with the Tuesday distribution of hygiene kits – a gesture of support.

Each kit contains hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, soap, masks, digital thermometers, and a water bottle.

Originally founded in 1966, Oak Orchard has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated health center with multiple locations providing health care services for everyone located in the communities we serve.

Oak Orchard Health

Oak Orchard Health is currently serving approximately 23,000 patients at 10 locations. Oak Orchard Health is a recognized patient-centered medical home and 501(c) nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in the towns of Albion, Alexander, Batavia, Brockport, Corfu, Lyndonville, Hornell and Warsaw.