Oak Orchard Health rolls out new Mobile Medical Unit

Press release:

Yesterday we introduced the new Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) at the ribbon-cutting event at our Brockport location. The MMU will operate like a primary care site bringing healthcare to Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming, Steuben, and Genesee counties.

“The Mobile Medical Unit would not have been possible without the support of our Board of Directors and The John R. Oishei Foundation that gave us a grant to fund this state-of-the-art medical facility,” said Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO, Oak Orchard Health. The John R. Oishei Foundation enhances the economic vitality and quality of life for the Buffalo Niagara region through grantmaking, leadership and network building. For more information about The John R. Oishei Foundation, visit www.oishei.org.”

“Oak Orchard Health will be working collaboratively with the County Health Departments, partnering agencies, the Head Start programs, and the homeless to bring the Mobile Medical Unit closer to those in need. This is all part of our mission. We will also serve farmworkers, as we always do, but with this new unit we will be able to provide access during the times and the places that are convenient for them,” said Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO, Oak Orchard Health.

Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza also spoke at the event and said, “one thing this pandemic has taught us is that we haven’t done a good job meeting people where they are, where they live, and where they are comfortable. Our region suffers from a lack of primary care access -- doctors, nurses, behavioral health professionals, the gamut of healthcare professionals. This Mobile Medical Unit will help to bridge that gap. Without Federally Qualified Health Centers like Oak Orchard Health, many, many, people would be going without healthcare. This unit will provide more primary care to more people especially those who are underserved.”

The Mobile Medical Unit will also provide vision screenings, behavioral health services, COVID testing and vaccinations, other vaccinations, routine health screenings, chronic disease management, EKGs, and so much more.