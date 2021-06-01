June 1, 2021 - 12:40pm
Oakfield Community Bible Church hosts second annual Summer Craft & Vendors Event on June 12
posted by Press Release in Oakfield Community Bible Church, Announcements, Summer Craft & Vendors Event.
From Norma Coleman:
Oakfield Community Bible Church will host its second annual Summer Craft & Vendors Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.
The church is located at 82 N. Main St., Oakfield.
There will be crafts, vendors, food trucks and much more!
Vendors include:
- Pampered Chef
- Timeless Family Crafts
- Perfectly Posh
- Gnomes for You
- Partylite Candles
- Crazy Quilts & Things
- Lularoe
- Truvy
- Lilla Rose
- Usborne Kids Books
- Paparazzi
- Frosty & Friends Handmade Tumble’s
- Color Street
- Homemade Crafts by Sandy
- Tupperware
- Essential Oils
- Arts & Crafts by Christie
- L’Bri Skin Care
Comments