June 1, 2021 - 12:40pm

Oakfield Community Bible Church hosts second annual Summer Craft & Vendors Event on June 12

posted by Press Release in Oakfield Community Bible Church, Announcements, Summer Craft & Vendors Event.

From Norma Coleman:

Oakfield Community Bible Church will host its second annual Summer Craft & Vendors Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

The church is located at 82 N. Main St., Oakfield.

There will be crafts, vendors, food trucks and much more!

Vendors include:

  • Pampered Chef
  • Timeless Family Crafts
  • Perfectly Posh
  • Gnomes for You
  • Partylite Candles
  • Crazy Quilts & Things
  • Lularoe
  • Truvy
  • Lilla Rose
  • Usborne Kids Books
  • Paparazzi
  • Frosty & Friends Handmade Tumble’s
  • Color Street
  • Homemade Crafts by Sandy
  • Tupperware
  • Essential Oils
  • Arts & Crafts by Christie
  • L’Bri Skin Care

