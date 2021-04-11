Oakfield man killed in ATV accident Saturday night

From the NYS Police:

On April 10 at 10:12 p.m., Troopers out of New York State Police Batavia responded to Lockport Road in the Town of Oakfield for an ATV collision.

Further investigation revealed that a 2014 Can Am Outlander was traveling northbound on Bliss Road and crossed Lockport Road. The ATV exited the intersection and struck a rock embankment, causing the ATV to overturn several times.

The operator, Thomas S. Butler, 43, of Oakfield, was ejected and deceased at the scene. The 55-year-old passenger was also ejected with non-life-threatening injuries. The 55-year-old was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Neither operator nor passenger were wearing helmets. An autopsy is scheduled for the deceased.

This is still an active investigation.

