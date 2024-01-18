Oakfield Republican Committee still seeking candidates for three positions

Press Release:

The Oakfield Republican Committee is looking for candidates to fill the following positions. All are four (4) year terms.

Village Trustee (2)

Town Justice (1)

The Committee will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Village Offices, 37-39 Main Street, Oakfield.

The Oakfield Republican Committee will also hold elections for their officers at this meeting. Open positions on the committee are as follows and are four (4) year terms:

Chairman

Co-Chairman

Treasurer

Secretary

Interest persons should submit their letter of intent to Melissa M. Haacke, Secretary ORC, 19 Bennett Ave, Oakfield, no later than Jan. 22.