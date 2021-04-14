Occupants escape from early morning fire at 1 Jerome Place, Batavia

Press release:

At 5:11 a.m. today, April 14, the City of Batavia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire in an upstairs apartment located at 1 Jerome Place. Units were on scene at 5:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke emanating from several windows located on the second floor of the structure. Responding crews made an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire to a single room on the second floor. The situation was called under control by on-scene fire command at 5:27 a.m.

Due to the intensity of the fire, the home received significant smoke damage to the second floor with minimal water damage to the first floor. One animal was rescued by bystanders prior to the fire department's arrival and all occupants were able to self-escape.

At this time, the City of Batavia’s Fire Investigation Team with assistance from the City of Batavia Police Department’s Detective Bureau are investigating the fire to determine the origin and cause.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the residence with support services.

City fire was assisted at the scene by the City of Batavia Police Department’s Road Patrol and Detective Bureau along with the City of Batavia Bureau of Inspection. Additional assistance was provided by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Dispatch.

All city fire department units were back in service at 8:19 a.m.