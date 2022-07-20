July 20, 2022 - 12:39pm
Office for the Aging offers tips for dealing with hot weather
Press release:
With high temperatures, we want to be sure you understand possible dangers. To protect oneself from heat-related stress and prevent heat-related problems, the CDC recommends the following tips:
- Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages (If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask him/her how much you should drink when the weather is hot.)
- Rest.
- Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath.
- If possible, seek an air-conditioned environment.
- Wear lightweight clothing.
- If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.
- Do not engage in strenuous activities.
Danger signs for Heat Exhaustion-call the doctor if any of these symptoms arise:
- heavy sweating
- paleness
- muscle cramps
- tiredness
- weakness
- dizziness
- headache
- nausea or vomiting
- fainting
- skin – cool & moist
- pulse rate – fast & weak breathing – fast & shallow
Danger signs for Heat Stroke – needing immediate medical attention:
- extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F)
- red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)
- rapid strong pulse
- throbbing headache
- dizziness and nausea
