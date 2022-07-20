Office for the Aging offers tips for dealing with hot weather

Press release:

With high temperatures, we want to be sure you understand possible dangers. To protect oneself from heat-related stress and prevent heat-related problems, the CDC recommends the following tips:

Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages (If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask him/her how much you should drink when the weather is hot.)

Rest.

Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath.

If possible, seek an air-conditioned environment.

Wear lightweight clothing.

If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.

Do not engage in strenuous activities.

Danger signs for Heat Exhaustion -call the doctor if any of these symptoms arise:

heavy sweating

paleness

muscle cramps

tiredness

weakness

dizziness

headache

nausea or vomiting

fainting

skin – cool & moist

pulse rate – fast & weak breathing – fast & shallow

Danger signs for Heat Stroke – needing immediate medical attention: