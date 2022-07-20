Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 20, 2022 - 12:39pm

Office for the Aging offers tips for dealing with hot weather

posted by Press Release in weather, news, Office for the Aging.

Press release:

With high temperatures, we want to be sure you understand possible dangers.  To protect oneself from heat-related stress and prevent heat-related problems, the CDC recommends the following tips:

  • Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages (If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask him/her how much you should drink when the weather is hot.)
  • Rest.
  • Take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath.
  • If possible, seek an air-conditioned environment.
  • Wear lightweight clothing.
  • If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.
  • Do not engage in strenuous activities.

Danger signs for Heat Exhaustion-call the doctor if any of these symptoms arise:

  • heavy sweating
  • paleness
  • muscle cramps
  • tiredness
  • weakness
  • dizziness
  • headache
  • nausea or vomiting
  • fainting
  • skin – cool & moist
  • pulse rate – fast & weak breathing – fast & shallow

Danger signs for Heat Strokeneeding immediate medical attention:

  • extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F)
  • red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)
  • rapid strong pulse
  • throbbing headache
  • dizziness and nausea

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break