'Once a Bee, still a Bee': Byron-Bergen assistant principal starts new job at the high school Monday

Effective Monday, Aug. 17, Betsy Brown (inset photo left) will leave her position as assistant principal of Byron-Bergen Elementary School and journey across the campus to her new position as assistant principal of the Jr./Sr. high school.

“We conducted a thorough candidate search and found that, among the impressive group of qualified applicants, Mrs. Brown emerged as the perfect choice,” said High School Principal Pat McGee.

“Many of our students already know her from her years at the elementary school and she has a proven ability to connect with students and faculty as a gifted leader and administrator. I’m psyched to have her on our team.”

Brown began her career with the District as elementary school assistant principal two and a half years ago. She came to Byron-Bergen from Avon Central School District, where she supported students and staff as a literacy coach for three years. Prior to that, she taught third grade, fourth grade and kindergarten.

Brown holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a Master of Education degree in Literacy, earned at the State University of New York at Geneseo. Her administrative coursework was completed at the University of Rochester.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to grow as a school leader,” Brown said. “I have learned so much over the last few years at the elementary school and will miss being there every day. I am looking forward to getting to know the students and staff at the high school and supporting their school program and initiatives.”

In her new position, Brown will focus on building relationships with students and staff so she can support them as they start the school year this fall.

She will play a key role in helping the sixth-grade students transition to the Jr./Sr. high school. Brown will assist with day-to-day school operations and curriculum development, as well as facilitate the teacher mentoring program.

“She will be greatly missed by our faculty and staff, students, and families,” said Elementary School Principal Brian Meister. “While I am sad to have her leave, I am thankful that she will still be a friend, colleague, and contributor to our district. Once a Bee, STILL a Bee!”

