October 30, 2020 - 5:16pm
One new case of COVID-19 reported today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Pembroke.
- The individual is in their 60s.
- The individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Genesee County was informed yesterday, Oct. 29, that a student at the Le Roy Junior/Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Last day the student was in the school was Tuesday, Oct. 27. All contacts have been identified and have been placed under mandatory quarantine.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Gaines.
- The individual is in their 50s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.