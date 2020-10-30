Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 30, 2020 - 5:16pm

One new case of COVID-19 reported today in Genesee County

posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus.

Press release:

New Cases – As of 2 p.m. 

  • Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
    • The new positive case resides in Pembroke.
    • The individual is in their 60s.
    • The individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized. 
    • Genesee County was informed yesterday, Oct. 29, that a student at the Le Roy Junior/Senior High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Last day the student was in the school was Tuesday, Oct. 27. All contacts have been identified and have been placed under mandatory quarantine.

     

    • Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.

     

    • The new positive case resides in Gaines.
    • The individual is in their 50s.
    • The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Nine new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button