Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 11, 2021 - 4:36pm

Paid internship available this summer at GC Park & Forest, deadline to apply is April 3

posted by Press Release in genesee county park & forest, news, summer 2021 internship, Student Conservation Association.

Press release:

York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship position open for May – August. The position is administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and is located at Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED and a U.S. citizen.

The application deadline is April 3.

Environmental Education Assistants develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs to audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Environmental Education Assistants also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

  • Conducting programs for schools, summer rec groups, scouts and the general public;
  • Providing customer service to park visitors and program participants;
  • Planning volunteer and park events;
  • Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter;
  • Marketing of park events, programs and resources;
  • Scheduling and coordinating volunteers to assist with park events and projects;
  • Providing training and orientation to new park volunteers.

SCA interns earn a stipend of $125/week while serving and are eligible for an education award of $1,638 that may be used for student loans, tuition, classes or future college costs.

This position requires 16 weeks of 40 hour/week of service from May until August, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given in order to cover the prescheduled programs that are outside of the normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.

Additional benefits:

  • First Aid/AED/CPR training provided;
  • Experience and on-the-job training in Environmental Education and Volunteer Coordinating;
  • Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology;
  • Job duties include volunteer outings (kayaking, hiking);
  • Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education.

To apply: Apply online. For additional information contact Shannon Lyaski, Conservation Education Program Coordinator at: [email protected]

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button