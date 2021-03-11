Paid internship available this summer at GC Park & Forest, deadline to apply is April 3

Press release:

York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship position open for May – August. The position is administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and is located at Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED and a U.S. citizen.

The application deadline is April 3.

Environmental Education Assistants develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs to audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Environmental Education Assistants also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.