Paid internship available this summer at GC Park & Forest, deadline to apply is April 3
Press release:
York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship position open for May – August. The position is administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and is located at Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED and a U.S. citizen.
The application deadline is April 3.
Environmental Education Assistants develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs to audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Environmental Education Assistants also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.
Job duties include but are not limited to:
- Conducting programs for schools, summer rec groups, scouts and the general public;
- Providing customer service to park visitors and program participants;
- Planning volunteer and park events;
- Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter;
- Marketing of park events, programs and resources;
- Scheduling and coordinating volunteers to assist with park events and projects;
- Providing training and orientation to new park volunteers.
SCA interns earn a stipend of $125/week while serving and are eligible for an education award of $1,638 that may be used for student loans, tuition, classes or future college costs.
This position requires 16 weeks of 40 hour/week of service from May until August, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given in order to cover the prescheduled programs that are outside of the normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.
Additional benefits:
- First Aid/AED/CPR training provided;
- Experience and on-the-job training in Environmental Education and Volunteer Coordinating;
- Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology;
- Job duties include volunteer outings (kayaking, hiking);
- Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education.
To apply: Apply online. For additional information contact Shannon Lyaski, Conservation Education Program Coordinator at: [email protected]
