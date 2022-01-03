Pat Donaghue wins 60-and-Over event in Batavia; Samantha Hyde places first in Medina

Press release:

Batavia native Pat Donaghue returned to Mancuso Bowling Center on Sunday and picked up his first Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour victory.

The 62-year-old right-hander, who has enjoyed much success in the Rochester area where he has lived for many years, struck out in the 10th frame for a 226 game to defeat Batavian Fred Gravanda (214) and Rochester’s Rick Jewell (178) for the title.

The victory was worth $330 while Gravanda earned $250 and Jewell took home $170.

Donaghue qualified fifth (the top 12 advanced) and then rolled 256 and 247 in the eliminator rounds leading up to the finals.

Batavian Mike Pettinella placed fourth and earned $120, as did fifth-place finisher Steve Nowicki of Rochester and sixth-place finisher Bob Hodgson of Medina.

Bill Logan of Albion was one of six bowlers cashing for $70.

Submitted photo above: Tournament director Pete Nashburn, left, congratulates Pat Donaghue on his Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour victory Sunday as runner-up Fred Gravanda looks on.

LEROYAN TAKES TOP SPOT IN MEDINA

Samantha Hyde of Le Roy (with tournament director Tom Allis in submitted photo) claimed the $600 top prize in the New Year’s Day Eliminator Tournament at Medina Lanes.

Hyde rolled a 259 game with handicap in the final round to edge Batavian Mike Johnson by 10 pins. Maddie Whiteman of Albion (233) and Vicki Charache of Medina (219) finished third and fourth, respectively.