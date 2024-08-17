Pathstone, Community Action, Hope Center and others receive UW support

Press Release:
United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is allocating more than $8 million in multi-year program grants and bridge funding support to nonprofits across its six-county service area—the investment will create transformative change in communities in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region.
Thanks to the considerable generosity of the 30,000 donors who invest with the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, and its workplace partners, the multi-year program grants— the first available funding opportunity in United Way’s 2025 funding and resource allocation strategy--were awarded to 97 programs representing 89 nonprofit organizations. Additional bridge support funding is available to the nearly 200 current multi-year grant recipients. Funding distribution beings in January 2025.
“United Way is a community-driven organization. We listen and respond to the community needs,” said United Way President & CEO Jaime Saunders. “The multi-year grants are one component of a robust support strategy for our nonprofit sector. We recognize that the needs of our neighbors are significant and immediate—they can’t wait for our full strategy evolution, thus we are not only committed to supporting the 2025 multi-year recipients but also supporting any transition of important services provided by our current multi-year partners today.”
2025 Multi-Year Program Grant Recipients
The following multi-year program grant recipients represent nonprofit organizations and/or their funded program. This is an initial award list. Approximately forty-one programs awarded 2025 multi-year grants are in process and not listed. We will share a full list at the end of the year once the campaign and contracts are finalized.
Recipients were selected through a double-blind, comprehensive review process based on many factors including their alignment with the following United Way Worldwide informed impact areas. The reviews were conducted by staff and a volunteer review committee. Two-, three-, and five-year program grants were awarded. The total funding received by all is dependent on the success of United Way’s 2024 campaign with an estimated $6 million to be distributed for this initial grant offering.
Financial Security
United Way’s partnership supports programs that ensure our neighbors have access to the necessary tools to increase income, build wealth and improve financial stability.
- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, Inc.’s Financial Counseling Program
- Family Promise of Greater Rochester, Inc.’s Eviction Prevention & Homelessness Diversion Program
- Keeping Our Promise, Inc.’s Safe Passage Housing Initiative Program
- Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, Inc.’s Adult Tutoring Program
- MHA Rochester/Monroe County’s Peer Training Academy Program
- Monroe Community College Foundation’s Money Smart Financial Coaching Program
- PathStone Corporation’s PathStone Genesee County Housing Stability Program
- Person Centered Housing Option’s Housing First and Care Management Program
- Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Career Ladder Program
- Wayne County Action Program, Inc.’s STEADY Work Program
- Worker Justice Center of New York, Inc.’s Rise Up! Women in Motion Program
- Healthy Community
- United Way’s partnership supports programs that improve the health of our community throughout the lifespan with a focus on the social determinants of health—the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age.
- Cancer Action, Inc.’s Mapping My Journey in Communities of Color Program
- Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston’s Emergency Services, Livingston County Program
- Challenger Miracle Field of WNY’s Miracle Field: Health Equity for People with Development Disabilities Program
- The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester’s Supporting Children and Families Impacted by Abuse Program
- Dansville Food Pantry’s Dansville Food Pantry Program
- Deaf Refugee Advocacy, Inc.’s Healthy Deaf Community Supports Program
- Family Promise of Ontario County, Inc.’s Homeless Shelter and Eviction Prevention Program
- JustCause’s Volunteer Attorney Family Law Legal Services Program
- The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, Inc.’s Access to Justice for Survivors of Domestic Violence Program
- The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, Inc.’s Immigrant Basic Needs Advocacy Program
- The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, Inc.’s Youth Advocacy for Academic Success Program
- Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc.’s Finger Lakes Community Legal Assistance Program
- Reach Advocacy, Inc.’s Project Haven Program
- Salvation Army of Geneva, Geneva’s Emergency Assistance Programs
- Spot-Canandaigua, Inc.’s School Based Resource Rooms Program
- St. Vincent DePaul Society’s Food Voucher Program
- Survivor Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes’ Bridgeway: Connecting Survivors to an Empowered Life Program
- The Housing Council at PathStone’s The Housing Council Housing Stability Program
- URMC Noyes Health’s Home Safe Home Program
- Venture Compassionate Ministries, Inc.’s Food Pantry Program
- UR Medicine Home Care’s Meals on Wheels Program
- Volunteers of America Upstate New York’s Emergency Shelter for Homeless Families Program
- WAVE Women, Inc.’s My Way Project: Transcending Humanity Program
- Warrior House of WNY’s Aging Strong Program
- Wayne County Action Program, Inc.’s Optimal Health Program
- Willow Domestic Violence Center’s Emergency Shelter Program
- One Stop Re-entry Continuum of Care Expansion 2025 Program
Youth Opportunity
United Way’s partnership supports programs that help put children on the path to success by supporting their development from early childhood to young adulthood.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, NY’s Mentoring Youth for Educational Success Program
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, NY’s Site-Based Mentoring Program
- Boy Scouts of America, Seneca Waterways Council’s Career Exploration Program
- Hillside Children’s Center’s Hillside Work Scholarship Connection Program
- Hillside Children’s Center’s Parents as Teachers Program
- Hope Center of Leroy’s Fresh Start Tutoring Program
- Hub585, Inc.’s Mentoring Program
- Mission Fulfilled 2030’s Certified BIPOC Boys Initiative Program
- Mt. Hope Family Center’s Building Health Children Program
- Roc Royal, Inc.’s 585 Dream Afterschool Program
- Society for the Protection and Care of Children’s Teenage Parent Support Services Program
- The Center for Teen Empowerment, Inc.’s Neighborhood-based Youth Organizing Program
- United Youth Music and Arts, Inc.’s Socioemotional Learning with Drumline Program
- Wayne County Action Program, Inc.’s Community Schools Integrated Supports Program
- Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center, Inc.’s Health Career Exploration Program
- Women's Empowerment Program
Community Resiliency
United Way’s partnership with programs that help individuals and communities have access to disaster relief and recovery, emergency preparedness, crisis hotline and support, and environmental stewardship and sustainability.
- Goodwill of the Finger Lakes’ 211/LIFE LINE Program
Bridge Support Funding Recipients
- Action for a Better Community, Inc.
- Alex Eligh Community Center
- All Babies Cherished Pregnancy Assistance Center
- American Red Cross, Greater Rochester Chapter
- Baden Street Settlement
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester NY
- Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation
- Bivona Child Advocacy Center
- Boy Scouts of America, Seneca Waterways Council
- Boy Scouts of America, Western New York Scout Council
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester
- Boys and Girls Club of Geneva
- Catholic Charities Family & Community Services
- Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes
- Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston
- Center for Employment Opportunities
- Chances and Changes, Inc.
- Charles Settlement House, Inc.
- Children’s Institute, Inc.
- Clifton Springs Area YMCA
- Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Inc.
- Community Place of Greater Rochester
- Compeer Rochester
- Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, Inc.
- Coordinated Child Development Program
- Dansville Food Pantry
- Empire Justice Center
- EnCompass Resources for Learning
- Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes
- Family Promise of Ontario County, Inc.
- Family Promise of Wayne County
- Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency
- Focus on the Children
- Foodlink, Inc
- Friendship House of Middlesex, Inc.
- Gateway Home Comfort Care, Inc.
- Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern, Inc.
- Genesee Valley Health Partnership
- Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council
- Geneseo Groveland Emergency Food Pantry
- Geneseo Parish Outreach Center, Inc.
- Geneva Family YMCA
- Geneva Lakefront Child Care Center
- Gillam Grant Community Center
- Girl Scouts of Western New York
- GLOW YMCA
- Goodwill of the Finger Lakes
- Hillside Children's Center
- Homecare and Hospice
- Hope Center of LeRoy
- Ibero-American Action League, Inc.
- Jewish Family Service of Rochester, Inc.
- Junior Achievement of WNY
- JustCause
- Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc.
- Lifespan of Greater Rochester, Inc.
- Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, Inc.
- Literacy Volunteers Ontario Yates
- Literacy West NY, Inc.
- Mary Cariola Center, Inc.
- Medical Motor Service of Rochester and Monroe County, Inc.
- MHA Rochester/Monroe County
- Monroe Community College Foundation
- Mt. Hope Family Center
- Partnership for Ontario County
- PathStone Corp
- Phelps Community Center
- Rochester Rehabilitation Center
- Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes
- Salvation Army, Canandaigua
- Salvation Army, Geneva
- Santa Hat Society, Inc.
- Serenity House of Victor, Inc.
- Society for the Protection and Care of Children
- SouthWest Area Neighborhood Association, Inc
- St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center, Inc.
- St. Vincent DePaul Society
- Survivor Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes
- The Center for Youth Services, Inc.
- The Housing Council at PathStone
- The Legal Aid Society of Rochester NY, Inc.
- The Rochester School of the Holy Childhood, Inc.
- The Salvation Army, Batavia Corps
- The Salvation Army, Rochester Area Services
- Trillium Health, Inc.
- UConnectCare
- UR Medicine Home Care
- Urban League of Rochester New York, Inc.
- URMC Noyes Health
- Villa of Hope
- Visiting Nurse Service of Rochester and Monroe County, Inc.
- Volunteers of America Upstate New York
- Warrior House of WNY
- Warsaw Food Pantry
- Wayne Pre-Trial Services, Inc.
- Willow Domestic Violence Center
- Wyoming County Community Action
- YMCA of Greater Rochester
- YWCA of Genesee County, Inc.
- YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County
“We are honored to support new and longstanding partners through our multi-year grants,” said United Way Chief Impact Officer Dr. Ashley N. Campbell. “Over the next few months, we will focus our efforts on expediting the remaining grant opportunities for our
region. These one-year grants include support for community resiliency, capacity building, innovative concepts, summer programming, and more.”
Additional funding opportunities will be available in early 2025. In the coming weeks, United Way will meet with nonprofit partners to discuss the next steps for engagement.
To make remaining grant opportunities possible and ensure multi-year grant recipients can collectively receive a minimum $6 million in support, United Way needs to finish its 2024 campaign year strong, and that depends on community support.
“United Way’s work is fueled by the generosity of our community. What we raise goes out into the community,” said Saunders. “When you give to United Way and our Community Impact Fund, your dollar goes farther by joining with your coworkers and neighbors, which
bolsters funding and provides critical support to those who need it most. We are seeing increased needs and call on our community to donate. Please join in and make a gift today.”
To learn more about United Way and donate, visit unitedwayrocflx.org.