Pathstone, Community Action, Hope Center and others receive UW support

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is allocating more than $8 million in multi-year program grants and bridge funding support to nonprofits across its six-county service area—the investment will create transformative change in communities in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

Thanks to the considerable generosity of the 30,000 donors who invest with the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes, and its workplace partners, the multi-year program grants— the first available funding opportunity in United Way’s 2025 funding and resource allocation strategy--were awarded to 97 programs representing 89 nonprofit organizations. Additional bridge support funding is available to the nearly 200 current multi-year grant recipients. Funding distribution beings in January 2025.

“United Way is a community-driven organization. We listen and respond to the community needs,” said United Way President & CEO Jaime Saunders. “The multi-year grants are one component of a robust support strategy for our nonprofit sector. We recognize that the needs of our neighbors are significant and immediate—they can’t wait for our full strategy evolution, thus we are not only committed to supporting the 2025 multi-year recipients but also supporting any transition of important services provided by our current multi-year partners today.”

2025 Multi-Year Program Grant Recipients

The following multi-year program grant recipients represent nonprofit organizations and/or their funded program. This is an initial award list. Approximately forty-one programs awarded 2025 multi-year grants are in process and not listed. We will share a full list at the end of the year once the campaign and contracts are finalized.

Recipients were selected through a double-blind, comprehensive review process based on many factors including their alignment with the following United Way Worldwide informed impact areas. The reviews were conducted by staff and a volunteer review committee. Two-, three-, and five-year program grants were awarded. The total funding received by all is dependent on the success of United Way’s 2024 campaign with an estimated $6 million to be distributed for this initial grant offering.

Financial Security

United Way’s partnership supports programs that ensure our neighbors have access to the necessary tools to increase income, build wealth and improve financial stability.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, Inc.’s Financial Counseling Program

Family Promise of Greater Rochester, Inc.’s Eviction Prevention & Homelessness Diversion Program

Keeping Our Promise, Inc.’s Safe Passage Housing Initiative Program

Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, Inc.’s Adult Tutoring Program

MHA Rochester/Monroe County’s Peer Training Academy Program

Monroe Community College Foundation’s Money Smart Financial Coaching Program

PathStone Corporation’s PathStone Genesee County Housing Stability Program

Person Centered Housing Option’s Housing First and Care Management Program

Rochester Museum and Science Center’s Career Ladder Program

Wayne County Action Program, Inc.’s STEADY Work Program

Worker Justice Center of New York, Inc.’s Rise Up! Women in Motion Program

Healthy Community

United Way’s partnership supports programs that improve the health of our community throughout the lifespan with a focus on the social determinants of health—the conditions in which people are born, grow, live, work and age.

Cancer Action, Inc.’s Mapping My Journey in Communities of Color Program

Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston’s Emergency Services, Livingston County Program

Challenger Miracle Field of WNY’s Miracle Field: Health Equity for People with Development Disabilities Program

The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester’s Supporting Children and Families Impacted by Abuse Program

Dansville Food Pantry’s Dansville Food Pantry Program

Deaf Refugee Advocacy, Inc.’s Healthy Deaf Community Supports Program

Family Promise of Ontario County, Inc.’s Homeless Shelter and Eviction Prevention Program

JustCause’s Volunteer Attorney Family Law Legal Services Program

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, Inc.’s Access to Justice for Survivors of Domestic Violence Program

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, Inc.’s Immigrant Basic Needs Advocacy Program

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester, NY, Inc.’s Youth Advocacy for Academic Success Program

Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc.’s Finger Lakes Community Legal Assistance Program

Reach Advocacy, Inc.’s Project Haven Program

Salvation Army of Geneva, Geneva’s Emergency Assistance Programs

Spot-Canandaigua, Inc.’s School Based Resource Rooms Program

St. Vincent DePaul Society’s Food Voucher Program

Survivor Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes’ Bridgeway: Connecting Survivors to an Empowered Life Program

The Housing Council at PathStone’s The Housing Council Housing Stability Program

URMC Noyes Health’s Home Safe Home Program

Venture Compassionate Ministries, Inc.’s Food Pantry Program

UR Medicine Home Care’s Meals on Wheels Program

Volunteers of America Upstate New York’s Emergency Shelter for Homeless Families Program

WAVE Women, Inc.’s My Way Project: Transcending Humanity Program

Warrior House of WNY’s Aging Strong Program

Wayne County Action Program, Inc.’s Optimal Health Program

Willow Domestic Violence Center’s Emergency Shelter Program

One Stop Re-entry Continuum of Care Expansion 2025 Program

Youth Opportunity

United Way’s partnership supports programs that help put children on the path to success by supporting their development from early childhood to young adulthood.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, NY’s Mentoring Youth for Educational Success Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester, NY’s Site-Based Mentoring Program

Boy Scouts of America, Seneca Waterways Council’s Career Exploration Program

Hillside Children’s Center’s Hillside Work Scholarship Connection Program

Hillside Children’s Center’s Parents as Teachers Program

Hope Center of Leroy’s Fresh Start Tutoring Program

Hub585, Inc.’s Mentoring Program

Mission Fulfilled 2030’s Certified BIPOC Boys Initiative Program

Mt. Hope Family Center’s Building Health Children Program

Roc Royal, Inc.’s 585 Dream Afterschool Program

Society for the Protection and Care of Children’s Teenage Parent Support Services Program

The Center for Teen Empowerment, Inc.’s Neighborhood-based Youth Organizing Program

United Youth Music and Arts, Inc.’s Socioemotional Learning with Drumline Program

Wayne County Action Program, Inc.’s Community Schools Integrated Supports Program

Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center, Inc.’s Health Career Exploration Program

Women's Empowerment Program

Community Resiliency

United Way’s partnership with programs that help individuals and communities have access to disaster relief and recovery, emergency preparedness, crisis hotline and support, and environmental stewardship and sustainability.

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes’ 211/LIFE LINE Program

Bridge Support Funding Recipients

Action for a Better Community, Inc.

Alex Eligh Community Center

All Babies Cherished Pregnancy Assistance Center

American Red Cross, Greater Rochester Chapter

Baden Street Settlement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester NY

Bishop Sheen Ecumenical Housing Foundation

Bivona Child Advocacy Center

Boy Scouts of America, Seneca Waterways Council

Boy Scouts of America, Western New York Scout Council

Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester

Boys and Girls Club of Geneva

Catholic Charities Family & Community Services

Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes

Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston

Center for Employment Opportunities

Chances and Changes, Inc.

Charles Settlement House, Inc.

Children’s Institute, Inc.

Clifton Springs Area YMCA

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, Inc.

Community Place of Greater Rochester

Compeer Rochester

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Rochester, Inc.

Coordinated Child Development Program

Dansville Food Pantry

Empire Justice Center

EnCompass Resources for Learning

Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes

Family Promise of Ontario County, Inc.

Family Promise of Wayne County

Finger Lakes Area Counseling and Recovery Agency

Focus on the Children

Foodlink, Inc

Friendship House of Middlesex, Inc.

Gateway Home Comfort Care, Inc.

Genesee Orleans Ministry of Concern, Inc.

Genesee Valley Health Partnership

Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council

Geneseo Groveland Emergency Food Pantry

Geneseo Parish Outreach Center, Inc.

Geneva Family YMCA

Geneva Lakefront Child Care Center

Gillam Grant Community Center

Girl Scouts of Western New York

GLOW YMCA

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes

Hillside Children's Center

Homecare and Hospice

Hope Center of LeRoy

Ibero-American Action League, Inc.

Jewish Family Service of Rochester, Inc.

Junior Achievement of WNY

JustCause

Legal Assistance of Western New York, Inc.

Lifespan of Greater Rochester, Inc.

Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County, Inc.

Literacy Volunteers Ontario Yates

Literacy West NY, Inc.

Mary Cariola Center, Inc.

Medical Motor Service of Rochester and Monroe County, Inc.

MHA Rochester/Monroe County

Monroe Community College Foundation

Mt. Hope Family Center

Partnership for Ontario County

PathStone Corp

Phelps Community Center

Rochester Rehabilitation Center

Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes

Salvation Army, Canandaigua

Salvation Army, Geneva

Santa Hat Society, Inc.

Serenity House of Victor, Inc.

Society for the Protection and Care of Children

SouthWest Area Neighborhood Association, Inc

St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center, Inc.

St. Vincent DePaul Society

Survivor Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes

The Center for Youth Services, Inc.

The Housing Council at PathStone

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester NY, Inc.

The Rochester School of the Holy Childhood, Inc.

The Salvation Army, Batavia Corps

The Salvation Army, Rochester Area Services

Trillium Health, Inc.

UConnectCare

UR Medicine Home Care

Urban League of Rochester New York, Inc.

URMC Noyes Health

Villa of Hope

Visiting Nurse Service of Rochester and Monroe County, Inc.

Volunteers of America Upstate New York

Warrior House of WNY

Warsaw Food Pantry

Wayne Pre-Trial Services, Inc.

Willow Domestic Violence Center

Wyoming County Community Action

YMCA of Greater Rochester

YWCA of Genesee County, Inc.

YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County

“We are honored to support new and longstanding partners through our multi-year grants,” said United Way Chief Impact Officer Dr. Ashley N. Campbell. “Over the next few months, we will focus our efforts on expediting the remaining grant opportunities for our

region. These one-year grants include support for community resiliency, capacity building, innovative concepts, summer programming, and more.”

Additional funding opportunities will be available in early 2025. In the coming weeks, United Way will meet with nonprofit partners to discuss the next steps for engagement.

To make remaining grant opportunities possible and ensure multi-year grant recipients can collectively receive a minimum $6 million in support, United Way needs to finish its 2024 campaign year strong, and that depends on community support.

“United Way’s work is fueled by the generosity of our community. What we raise goes out into the community,” said Saunders. “When you give to United Way and our Community Impact Fund, your dollar goes farther by joining with your coworkers and neighbors, which

bolsters funding and provides critical support to those who need it most. We are seeing increased needs and call on our community to donate. Please join in and make a gift today.”

To learn more about United Way and donate, visit unitedwayrocflx.org.