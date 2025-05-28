Pavilion Alumni Hall of Fame to honor three distinguished graduates during induction ceremony Friday

Press Release:

Pavilion Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Friday, May 30, in the Pavilion Jr/Sr High School Auditorium from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and the public is welcome to join us.

This year's recipients are Terry Donegan Sanchez - Class of 1985, Marirose Torcello Ethington - Class of 1982, and Linda J. (Linn) Tytler- Class of 1965.

Terri Donegan Sanchez

Terri Donegan Sanchez was a 5 sport athlete while at Pavilion, earning State Honors in Volleyball and Track. She attended GCC and Brockport State to earn her Bachelor Degree in Administration and a minor in Finance. After graduation, she began her career in Banking, which led her to a teaching career. She is currently a dual certified Business/Marketing teacher and Clinical Educator.

Terri is married to Roberto Sanchez and is the proud mother of Aaron and Alyssa Peoples.

Marirose Torcello Ethington

Marirose Torcello Ethington, while spending her time at PCS participated in many clubs, Band, Chorus, AFS, Tower, and Press Club. She was also a member of the Student Council and recipient of DAR Good Citizenship Award. She attended SUNY Geneseo receiving her Bachelors and Masters degree. Following graduation she taught the Sciences at Camden High School, and coaching JV and Varsity Field Hockey and class advisor. In 1991 Marirose joined Genesee Community College teaching in multiple Sciences, showing her versatility as an instructor. She has also participated in many community activities, while raising her family, Marcella and Jared with her husband Gordon.

Linda J Tytler

Linda J Tytler graduated in 1965 from PCS and went to Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA and earned an Associates Degree in Business. Earning her Masters Degree form the University of New Mexico. She has worked for Xerox Corp. in Rochester and Arlington VA. Her professional steps led to the US House of Representatives and US Senate, she joined the Gerald Ford presidential campaign coordinating scheduling with the US Secret Service. This led Tytler to taking a turn at politics, earning a seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. This has led to many more honors and recognition for Linn’s career.