Pavilion school board selects three finalists for superintendent's job

Press release:

The Pavilion Central School District’s Board of Education has named three finalists for the district’s next superintendent.

Marirose Ethington, Pavilion Central School District’s board president, said she is pleased with the high-quality candidate pool and enthused about the potential the three finalists have to offer.

“Selecting the best superintendent for Pavilion Central Schools is the Board’s top priority,” Ethington said. “We are extremely pleased by the quality of the finalists. We are confident that one of these candidates will be the best Superintendent for our school district and community.”

The three finalists are Mary Kate Hoffman, Timothy McArdle and Paul Kesler.

Mary Kate Hoffman is the principal of York Elementary School located in Retsof. Hoffman has 11 years of educational leadership experience including serving as the assistant secondary principal, interim principal and director of Curriculum and Instruction at Pavilion Central Schools. Hoffman began her career in education in 1995 as a second-grade teacher at Pavilion Elementary School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from SUNY College at Fredonia, and a Master of Science in Education from SUNY College at Geneseo. She earned a certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY College at Brockport.

Timothy McArdle currently serves as the principal of Le Roy Junior Senior High School located in Le Roy, a position he has held since 2013. McArdle began teaching in 2003 as a Health and Physical Education teacher for grades 7-12 in the Portville Central School District. He continued his career at Honeoye Falls-Lima Central Schools serving as the Middle School dean of students. McArdle also served as an assistant principal at Batavia Middle School from 2010-2013. McArdle earned a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and a Master of Science in Health Education from St. Bonaventure University. He holds a certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY Brockport.

Paul Kesler is the principal of Batavia High School, where he has served since 2018. Kesler has 23 years of experience in the educational field. He has been employed by the Batavia City School District since 2005, when he began as a principal of John Kennedy Elementary School. He began his career in education in 1997 as a kindergarten/second grade teacher at Dr. Louis Cerulli School #34, an elementary school in the Rochester City School District. Kesler holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from SUNY College at Geneseo and a Master of Science in Education from SUNY College at Brockport. He also holds a Master of Science in Educational Administration from St. John Fisher College. Kesler is certified as a New York State School Administrator/Supervisor.

Stakeholder groups and the BOE will conduct the final round of interviews with the three candidates on Sept. 29 and 30 at the Pavilion Central School District. The BOE hopes to appoint the final candidate by early November.

Kevin MacDonald, district superintendent of the Genesee Valley BOCES, who is acting as search consultant, said the Board has developed and implemented a process that will help determine the best candidate.

“This is a rigorous search process,” MacDonald said. “Finalists are interviewed by several stakeholder groups, and concludes with a board meeting to make a final decision.”