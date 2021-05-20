Pavilion voters approve establishing Hollwedel as a school district public library, elect trustees

Press release:

The Board of Trustees of the Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion announces that the proposition to permanently establish Hollwedel as a school district public library was approved 151 to 38 on May 18th.

In addition, all trustees were elected to terms of up to three years. They are: Deborah Davis, Sharon Fuerch, Stephen Gould, Joan Gray, Karen Kingsley, Danielle Offhaus and Timothy Wasiewicz.

"The Board gratefully acknowledges the public's support and confidence to change the library's service area to align with the Pavilion Central School District boundaries," says Board President Joan Gray. "We anticipate completing this process over the next few months.

"Once that is done, the hours will increase and more programs will be offered. We are excited about the opportunities for all in the school district."

There will be a Special Meeting of the library's Board of Trustees at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24 via Zoom to discuss and possibly vote on changes to the library's Reopening Procedures: Level 3 -- Criteria and Services.

The meeting is open to the public.

Here's the access information:

Zoom link

Meeting ID: 882 6268 5565

Passcode: 6vfvFk

