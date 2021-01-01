Perry Bowling Center hosting GRUSBC Scratch Memorial tournament this weekend

Press release:

The Genesee Region USBC is kicking off the new year with the 67th Scratch Memorial Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Perry Bowling Center.

The singles event features three four-game qualifying squads -- 12:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday -- followed by the semifinals and finals on Sunday afternoon. Entry fee is $55 ($50 for reentry).

Currently, 24 bowlers are signed up for the first squad, which means that four openings remain. Plenty of openings are available on the other two squads.

One in five bowlers from each squad (rounding up) will advance to the four-game semifinals. Bowlers with the top five semifinal scores will advance to the stepladder finals.

The top 60-and-over bowler not making the cut will advance to the semifinals unless a 60-and-over makes the cut outright.

To enter, contact Mike Pettinella, GRUSBC association manager, at: [email protected] or at (585) 861-0404.