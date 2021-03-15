Pizzelles anyone? St. Joe's cookbook available now with recipes from students' families

From Chad Zambito:

Supporters of St. Joseph (S.O.S.) are hoping their new cookbook hits the spot with local chefs. The St. Joseph Regional School Cookbook is now available and contains more than 170 recipes submitted by the families of students at the school.

According to S.O.S. member Jennifer Allen, who first presented the fund-raising idea, the book contains recipes that range from Vietnamese to Greek meals, and of course several Italian favorites like gnocchi, pizzelles, and Italian Wedding Soup.

"There are so many great recipes including soups, quick weeknight dinners, freezer-friendly meals, and desserts," Allen said. "There really is something for everyone and the book would make a great gift for Mother's Day, Father's Day, or Christmas."

Families submitted their favorite recipes to the school and the book was prepared and illustrated by Stephanie Underhill Graphic Design, of Elba. The cover was designed by student Sofia Faletti.

Initially, 200 books were published but additional books can be ordered if necessary. The St. Joseph Regional School Cookbook is available for $25 each or two can be purchased for $40. Orders can be placed by: calling the school at (585) 343-6154; dropping a check off at the school office, located at 2 Summit St. in the City of Batavia; or via [email protected].

St. Joseph Regional School currently serves 171 students from Pre-K to sixth grade from three counties. Enrollment for the 2021-2022 academic year is now open. Anyone interesting in attending next year is encouraged to contact the school for a tour by calling 343-6154 or by visiting www.sjsbatavia.org