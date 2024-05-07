PJ-themed dance party big hit in Byron

Press Release:

On Thursday, April 11, Genesee County’s Adults with Developmental Disabilities came in their cozy PJs and comfy slippers but hit the dance floor in lively fashion. A beautiful evening of dancing continued with all the favorite tunes being played by DJ, Big Saxy.

Pizza and snacks were set out by the great volunteers, most were members of the Byron Ladies Auxiliary. The lights were turned up and Morgan Leaton, the dance organizer, asked everyone to form a large circle. She called anyone celebrating an April birthday to the center and then led everyone in the ‘Happy Birthday’ song. That was followed by the ‘Hokie Pokie’ and the ‘Chicken Dance’. The Byron firewoman present donned her uniform and led everyone in the ‘YMCA’ dance, a group favorite!

Toward the end of the evening, Leaton announced the date and theme of the last dance of the season, May 16, for a Hawaiian Luau.

Dances are from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. and are open to anyone with developmental disabilities aged 13 and up residing in Genesee County. Proper staffing is required. If you would like more information or wish to contribute to or volunteer, please contact Morgan Leaton at 585-815-3157 or morganrleaton@gmail.com.