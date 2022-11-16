Plane ride auction nets more than $3k toward new ambulance in Le Roy

Press release:

Ben MacDonald, representing West Herr Auto Group, and former LeRoyan Gary Good were the winners in an unusual contest sponsored by Bruce Scofield. Last month he held a week-long auction for a scenic airplane ride in which he would take the winner for a 1.5-hour ride over a location of their choosing.

Throughout the week, several businesses added prizes to help drive up the bidding, including a $100 gift certificate to Shell’s Post in Stafford, a $100 gift certificate to Burley Brothers Country Butchery in Attica, and a $70 gift certificate to Waltons Way Angus Farm in York!

Ultimately, after fierce competition, the bidding ended up in a tie, with two bidders offering $1,000. Rather than force a tiebreaker, Bruce responded to this by offering them each an airplane ride and matching their $1,000 bids himself. Several others added cash donations on top of the bidding, bringing the total proceeds to our organization to $3,053!

Le Roy Ambulance Service would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of the individuals and businesses who helped to make this incredible fundraiser successful, with a special thank you to Bruce Scofield for his hard work to benefit us this year! So far, we have raised a total of $26,608, of which Bruce is directly responsible for nearly $9,000! His previous fundraisers included a scrap drive as well as a 50/50 at the county fair’s demolition derby.