Plenty of hearts and glitter at Byron dance for adults with developmental disabilities, next one is March 14

Press Release:

On Thursday, February 15, Genesee County’s Adults with Developmental Disabilities celebrated Valentine’s Day at the dance in Byron Fire Hall. Amongst red hearts, cupids, and lots of red, pink, and glittery balloons - a great time was had by all.

Snacks and drinks were prepared and pizza was served up by many members of the Byron Ladies Auxiliary as well as some volunteers.

DJ, Big Saxy, cued up plenty of tunes that kept the dance floor hopping throughout the evening. When the song, Locomotion, was played volunteers led a dancing parade that circled around the hall. Volunteer photographer, Bob Radley, clicked away taking lots of great photos.

Toward the end of the dance, Morgan Leaton announced the date for the next dance, the St. Patrick’s Day Dance, as Thursday, March 14. The DJ for that dance will be JT.

The dances are open to anyone with developmental disabilities aged 13 and up residing in Genesee County. Proper staffing is required. If you would like more information or wish to volunteer, please contact Morgan Leaton at 585-815-3157 or morganrleaton@gmail.com.