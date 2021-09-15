Police release name of man who died at WNY Concrete

Press release from Batavia Police Department:

On 09/14/2021 at approximately 12:57 PM, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call regarding a male who became stuck in a stone bin at Western NY Concrete, located at 638 E Main St, Batavia, NY.

The City of Batavia Fire Department, City of Batavia Police Department, and Mercy EMS responded to assist.

The City Fire Department was able to extricate the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was identified as Randy Ridd, 64, of Batavia.

The Genesee County Coroner’s Office sent the victim to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. The Batavia Police Department conducted an investigation into the incident, which appears to be accidental at this time.