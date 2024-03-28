POP hosts second annual Peruvian dinner fundraiser at GO ART!

PRESS RELEASE

The Peruvian Outreach Project (POP) is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit working in Tarapoto, Peru for two major initiatives, the Hogar Hermelinda Home for Young Women and the Aldea Infantil Virgen del Pilar.

This project is hosting its second annual Dinner and Basket Raffle fundraiser April 6 at the Genesee Orleans Council on the Arts located at 201 E. Main St., Batavia to help support these initiatives.

There will be a cash bar and basket raffle as well as a delicious meal. The meal includes authentic Peruvian cuisine, including chicha Morada ( a drink made from purple corn), Causa Rellena ( potatoes layered with chicken and avocado), lomo saltado ( beef with rice) and suspiro limeña ( a delicious custard).

The Hogar Hermelinda is a home for young women established by POP in 2022. It is a safe home for six young women who come from rural areas of the Amazon who otherwise would not have the opportunity to study after high school.

POP provides room and board for these young women who are all studying to become nurses. They will graduate next year! The second focus for POP is to improve the quality of life for the children living at the Aldea Infantil Virgen del Pilar Orphanage.

Recently POP has provided a music workshop and a sewing workshop. Also POP purchased three new computers to replace the computers the children were trying to use in their school. They also received new school uniforms, school supplies and an annual Christmas Celebration.

Organizers of this event have come to realize that this is a busy weekend with the upcoming eclipse, and they promise that the meal is worth it as an authentic and enjoyable experience.

Tickets must be pre-purchased for $25 per dinner at www.wnypop.org or by check, sent to: Peruvian Outreach Project, P.O. Box 234, East Pembroke, NY, 14056.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m., and basket raffle winners chosen at 8:30 p.m.

Please consider joining us to celebrate with a delicious and unique Peruvian meal.