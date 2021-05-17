Local Matters

May 17, 2021 - 6:28pm

Portion of Meadville Road in Alabama to close about 14 weeks for bridge replacement

posted by Press Release in news, Town of Alabama, infrastructure.

From the county Highway Department:

Meadville Road between Lewiston Road and Owen Road in the Town of Alabama will be closed beginning Monday, May 24th  through approximately Aug. 30th, for a bridge replacement project.

The road will not be passable to regular traffic or emergency vehicles.

The public will be notified when it reopens.

