May 17, 2021 - 6:28pm
Portion of Meadville Road in Alabama to close about 14 weeks for bridge replacement
posted by Press Release in news, Town of Alabama, infrastructure.
From the county Highway Department:
Meadville Road between Lewiston Road and Owen Road in the Town of Alabama will be closed beginning Monday, May 24th through approximately Aug. 30th, for a bridge replacement project.
The road will not be passable to regular traffic or emergency vehicles.
The public will be notified when it reopens.
