Portion of North Spruce and Farwell Drive to close tomorrow for stormwater infrastructure work

North Spruce Street (East Avenue to North Street) and Farwell Drive (North Spruce Street to Trumbull Parkway) will be closed to all through traffic. This will occur on Tuesday, June 15 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the installation of stormwater facilities.

Residents and property owners within the closure may experience limited or delayed access to and from their residence. All throughout the roadwork, motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.