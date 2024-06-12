Portion of Route 77 to be renamed for Army Sergeant Garigen

Press Release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is announcing a portion of Route 77 in Darien is being renamed as the “Sgt. Terry James Garigen Memorial Highway.” Hawley and Senator Borrello both sponsored proposals that would dedicate this roadway in honor of Sgt. Garigen. Sgt. Garigen was a decorated Vietnam war hero who received the Silver Star Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.

Sgt. Garigen served the town of Darien diligently as an active member of the Darien Town Board. He also served 50 years in the highway department and volunteered for the fire department. Sgt. Garigen was active in the veteran community as a member and leader of the Region 1 Patriot Guard Riders. Hawley is proud to recognize this local hero and hopes his legacy will help inspire others.

“Sgt. Garigen honorably served his country in Vietnam and exemplified the virtues of honor, courage, and sacrifice,” said Hawley. “Even after his military career, Sgt. Garigen dedicated himself to uplifting the people around him and supporting the veteran community. I was proud to be able to support this initiative in the state Legislature with Sen. Borrello and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor. Sgt. Garigen’s legacy will continue to live on as an example of what it truly means to serve your country.”

Senator George Borrello spoke on the highway dedication saying:

“Sgt. Garigen bravely served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He and his fellow soldiers fought their way through dense jungles and endured blistering heat and guerrilla warfare tactics. He fought heroically on behalf of our nation and in support of freedom,” said Senator George Borrello, who represents the 57th district in the State Senate, which includes Genesee County.

“It always humbling to be able to pay tribute to brave individuals like Mr. Garigen who served our nation honorably out of love and loyalty to America,” Senator Borrello said. “One small way we can repay them is by honoring their example and contributions through highway designations like this one.”