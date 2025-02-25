Public encouraged to attend informational meeting for proposed town park on Park Road

Press Release:

A public information meeting will be held regarding New Town Park on Wednesday, February 26, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at Batavia Town Hall, located at 3833 West Main Street Road, Batavia.

Project: New York Green received funding from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo for design of a proposed new public park on a property owned by the Town of Batavia and located on Park Road in the City of Batavia.

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds were established at the Community Foundation to provide support to four areas that were important to Mr. Wilson: caregivers, community assets, design and access, and youth sports. Endowment funds, like these created to honor Mr. Wilson, are designed to grow over time and provide funding for charitable causes according to a client’s wishes.

Agenda: At the meeting we will share and solicit public feedback on the conceptual design for the proposed new park.

Special Arrangements: All are welcome to attend this meeting. If you require special arrangements (translators, handicap accessibility etc.) please contact Steve Tanner at 585-813-7246.