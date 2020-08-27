Public Health Column: August is National Immunization Awareness Month

From the Genesee County Health Department:

August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM). Today’s vaccines protect againstserious and potentially life-threatening diseases such as polio, pneumonia, and cancers caused by HPV.

Because of advances in medical science, your children and family can be protected against more diseases than ever before.

As schools and colleges begin to reopen, parents and guardians should make sure their children are up-to-date on their vaccines.

“Consulting with your child’s doctor before school starts is a fantastic way to get information about vaccine schedules while making sure your family is best prepared to start the school year,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for Genesee and Orleans counties.

With the school guidance set forth by New York State, many safeguards are put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the academic setting. However, it is still important to remember and protect against vaccine preventable diseases.

During these challenging times, the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend every child continues to receive routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Well-child visits and vaccinations are essential services and help make sure children are protected. Children who are not protected by vaccines may be more likely to get diseases like measles and whooping cough,” said Brenden Bedard, director of Community Health Services of Genesee and Orleans counties.

“As communities are opening up, it’s important for parents to work with their children’s health care team to make sure their children stay up to date on routine vaccines.”

With flu season right around the corner, it’s important that you schedule time for you and your family to receiveyour annual flu vaccine. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death.

Getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce your risk from flu but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources. CDC recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October but getting vaccinated anytime during the flu season can help protect you.

Whether you are a parent, expecting a child, or an adult, you have the power to keep yourself and your family healthy against harmful diseases. Vaccines work with your body’s natural defenses to help safely develop protection from diseases.

During NIAM, the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments encourages you to talk to your primary care physician to ensure that you and your family are up to date on recommended vaccines.

We also encourage you to visit CDC’s Interactive Vaccine Guide, which provides information on the vaccines recommended during pregnancy and throughout your child’s life. Adults can use the CDC’s adult vaccine assessment tool to see which vaccines might be right for you.

