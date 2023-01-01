Pursel posts 790 in County Line Stone Trios league

Press release:

Batavian Jim Pursel took top honors for the week in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action, just missing an 800 series in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 55-year-old right-hander was in the pocket right off the bat as he rolled games of 279, 268 and 243 for a sparkling 790 series.

Pursel has an 800 series to his credit -- 827 recorded at Transit Lanes in Buffalo on Jan. 3, 2018.

In the Toyota of Batavia 4-Man League at Mancuso's, teammates Matt DiMartino and Pat Potwora rolled 726 and 724, respectively, to lead the way.

DiMartino, 37, started with a 277 game -- posting the first nine strikes, while Potwora, 38, finished with a 266 game on lanes 19-20.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Chris Bowman of Albion registered a 297 game and 682 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League.

Tournament action returns to Mancuso Bowling Center on Jan. 7-8 with the 69th GRUSBC Scratch Memorial. Two qualifying squads are set for Saturday and a third is on Sunday morning.

The scratch singles event offers a $1,000 first prize, based on 80 entries. Entry fee is $60. The GRUSBC is adding $300 to the tournament prize fund.

The tournament will be bowled on a special “Challenge” oil pattern designed by Kegel, and available for viewing at www.bowlgr.com starting on Jan. 3

To enter, call 585-343-3736 or send an email to [email protected].