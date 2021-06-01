Rath introduces bill establishing return-to-work bonus and an employer relief fund

Press release:

Senator Ed Rath has introduced legislation, S7086, that would establish a return-to-work bonus and employer relief fund. This would prioritize the hiring and rehiring of those previously receiving unemployment benefits.

“Getting New Yorkers back to work is one of my top priorities," Senator Rath said. "Businesses are struggling to find workers as the rate of unemployment in the State remains unsustainable. This incentive would benefit both those looking for work and the employers, a win-win for everyone."

The funding for the program would come from the $2.1 billion set aside for the Excluded Workers Fund in the 2021-22 New York State budget. The bill is currently in the Senate Standing Committee on Finance for consideration.

This bill is one of many Senator Rath has introduced to help get New Yorkers back to work and reopen the economy.