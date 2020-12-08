Ray Tourt, with 22 years of service to the city, appointed Director of Public Works

Press release:

Interim City Manager Rachael Tabelski announced today the appointment of Raymond Tourt as the Director of the Department of Public Works.

Tourt has served the City for 22 years in various capacities including Assistant City Engineer and currently as the Superintendent of Maintenance.

During his tenure, he has successfully completed multiple infrastructure projects to include over 10 federal aid projects, other responsibilities have been streets, sewers, parks, snow and fleet operations. He currently oversees 23 employees in the Bureau of Maintenance.

As the Director of the City of Batavia Public Works, Tourt will oversee the Bureau of Water, Wastewater, Bureau of Maintenance, Bureau of Inspection and Bureau of Engineering.

“I am excited to continue to work with Ray in his new role as the Director of Public Works," Tabelski said. "The City is undertaking numerous capital projects and his knowledge and leadership will ensure that these projects move forward to successful completion. He is a dedicated and knowledgeable member of the City staff and I know he will be well received in his new role."

Tourt will serve as Acting Director of Public Works for the next four weeks until the retirement of the current Director, Matt Worth, at which time he will be appointed provisionally.

The City of Batavia encourages all citizens to welcome Tourt in the position of the Director of Public Works. Tourt lives in the Town of Batavia with his family.