Redband basketball camps return for summer 2024, early registration encouraged

Tom and Marci Redband invite young athletes to hone their basketball skills this summer at the annual Redband Basketball Camps. The camps, known for their focus on offensive skills development, will offer separate sessions for girls and youth at two Batavia locations.



The Redband Girls Basketball Camp welcomes incoming 7th to 12th grade girls to Batavia Middle School on July 9-11 and 16-18, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Participants will receive specialized training in guard and forward positions, shooting techniques, ball handling, and competitive gameplay.



For Redband Youth Basketball Camp, open to boys and girls entering 3rd to 8th grade (7th and 8th grade girls as an alternative to the older camp), sessions will be held at Batavia High School on July 9-11 and 16-18, from and will run from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The program emphasizes fundamental offensive skills, including dribbling, shooting, and passing drills, as well as structured gameplay scenarios.

Participants are encouraged to register early as space is limited.



To sign up for either camp, email player information to Tom Redband at tredband@gmail.com. For additional details, including a preview, visit Redband Basketball on YouTube and Facebook.