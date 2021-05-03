Registration is open for BEST Center's newest program -- Certified Nursing Assistant

Press release:

It is no secret that the heroes of this past year are those in the healthcare industry, on the front lines, holding our loved ones hands and working hard to take care of those who were and still are, sick.

However, what most don't know, is that there are ways to launch careers in the healthcare industry that don't take years to complete, and perhaps just as importantly, don't rack up the student loan debit that a traditional four-year degree program could.

Last month, the BEST (Business Employee Skills Training) Center at Genesee Community College officially opened registration for its newest program, the Certified Nursing Assistant training program to fast-track eligible individuals into the rewarding and high-stakes healthcare industry.

With minimal eligibility requirements which are listed online at www.bestcenter.org, this 132-hour New York State of Education Certification program teaches basic nursing and personal care skills, Mental Health and Social Service Needs, the Care of Cognitively Impaired Residents, the Basic Restorative Services and Residence Rights and more!

Program students also spend time gaining priceless real-life, hands-on experience during clinical rotations at in-patient, local facilities in both Le Roy and Medina.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Dr. John McGowan, director of the BEST Center today at [email protected] or by calling (585) 345-6868 as this program starts on July 6.

Week 1 Classes will be held from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, Wednesday, July 7 and Friday, July 8. Weeks 2 thru 5 classes will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays beginning July 12 and continuing through Aug. 13.

Some students may be eligible to receive funding for this program through the Genesee County Job Development Bureau. To find out more, contact Teresa VonSon at (585) 344-2024, ext.4223, or at [email protected]