Registration is open for Environmental Science Camp in July at GC Park & Forest

Press release:

Registration is open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest!

This hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering seventh to 10th grades.

Camp meets Monday through Friday, July 12th – 16th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest.

This weeklong adventure includes wildlife surveys, field and stream studies, outdoor recreation and more!

Cost is $95/camper for the entire week. All materials and a camp T-shirt are provided.

Transportation provided from Batavia High School to and from camp each day.

Maximum 15 campers; registration deadline is Monday, June 28th. All COVID-19 and social distancing protocols will be followed according to state and county health department recommendations.

To register, download the registration form (pdf) from our website.

Return completed forms with payment to:

Main Office

Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center

153 Cedar St.

Batavia, NY 14020

For more information visit our website, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.