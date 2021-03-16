Registration is open for local electronics recycling event in May

Press release:

Registration is now open for free local electronics recycling events, in the spirit of Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22. This year's Earth Day theme is "Restore Our Earth."

Last year, the Brockport-based electronics recycling company Sunnking saw record-breaking attendance, with eight events fully booked up for all drop-off time slots.

Due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, residents will be REQUIRED to register online for a drop-off time slot, or reserve a spot by calling (585) 637-8365.

Register online at sunnking.com/events and find a complete list of recyclable devices.

Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.

Due to the rising costs of recycling and the coronavirus pandemic, Sunnking also asks supporters for an optional monetary donation to continue providing the environmentally responsible service .

Here is information about the first round of Upstate/Western NY events:

WHO : Sunnking Electronics Recycling

WHAT : Local electronics recycler, Sunnking, is opening registration for its initial round of FREE e-recycling events for 2021.

WHEN :

Batavia -- May 15 / 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Syracuse – April 17 / 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Williamsville – May 1 / 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

WHERE:

HOW:

Register online. Health and safety procedures will be in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.

WHY:

Good stewardship of the Earth and its resources, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

********************************************************

"We're really excited to see how many people will carry over that excitement for recycling that we witnessed last year," said Robert Burns, director of Marketing for Sunnking. "Throughout the winter we've had New Yorkers from all corners call us asking when the next event would be and now, we can give them the first few dates to look forward to."

Sunnking, New York State’s first R2 certified recycler, has offered no-cost collections in Western and Central New York since 2010.

"Thousands of people have clearly used the last couple of cold months at home to take inventory of their devices or upgrade over the holidays and now is their chance to take back their space the responsible way," Burns said.

Today's announcement comes as Sunnking celebrates its 21st anniversary, offering clients throughout New York state electronics recycling, ITAD (IT Asset Disposition), and data destruction services.

More local events will be announced in the coming weeks.