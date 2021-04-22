Registration is still open for free electronics recycling event May 15 in Batavia

Press release:

Registration is still open for the free local electronics recycling event in Batavia on May 15.

The Brockport-based electronics recycling company Sunnking is handling the recycling.

In the spirit of Earth Day -- today, April 22 -- this year's theme is "Restore Our Earth."

Due to coronavirus health and safety protocols, residents will be REQUIRED to register online for a drop-off time slot, or reserve a spot by calling (585) 637-8365.

Register online at sunnking.com/events. Registration closes when time slots are booked up or by 4 p.m. the day before the event.

You must register to print out a ticket to take to the event in order to get in.

Here's a link to a list of materials that are acceptable; here the list of what's unacceptable.

REMEMBER to neatly pack your recyclables in the back of your vehicle for easy unloading. Limit of 4 CRT (tube) monitors or TVs per vehicle.

Due to the rising costs of recycling and the coronavirus pandemic, Sunnking also asks supporters for an optional monetary donation to continue providing the environmentally responsible service . Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.

WHO : Sunnking Electronics Recycling

WHAT : Local electronics recycler, Sunnking, is holding its initial round of FREE e-recycling events for 2021.

WHEN :

Batavia -- May 15 / 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.​

​ WHERE:

Batavia -- Genesee Social Services Department, 5130 E. Main St.,#3 (Enter off Ag Park Drive West.)

​ HOW:

Register online. Health and safety procedures will be in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.

WHY:

Good stewardship of the Earth and its resources, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).