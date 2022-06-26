Registration open for environmental science camp at County Park

Press release:

Spots are still open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest! This hands-on outdoor camp is for students entering 7th – 10th grade. Camp meets Monday through Friday, July 18th – 22nd from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest. This week-long adventure includes survival skills, wildlife and stream studies, outdoor recreation, a field trip and more! Cost is $95/camper for the entire week. All materials and a camp T-shirt are provided. Transportation is provided from Batavia High School to and from camp each day.

To register, download the registration form (pdf).

Return completed forms with payment to:

Main Office

Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center 153 Cedar St.

Batavia, NY 14020

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.