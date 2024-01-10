Registration open for Genesee 4-H youth tractor safety program

Press Release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is now accepting registrations for its 2024 4-H Youth Tractor Safety Program. The program is open to youth aged 14 and over and covers farm safety, tractor safety, tractor operation, and other related topics.

This program is a part of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program, which is a certification program that allows youth ages 14 and 15 to be certified to legally operate farm equipment for hire. After completing the training course, youth will need to pass a written knowledge test and driving test to receive the certification.

The program is scheduled to run Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., January through April at farm machinery dealerships throughout Genesee County. The fee for the program is $25 and youth must also be currently enrolled 4-H members. Registrations are due Jan. 27.

To register for the program or receive more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at genesee4h@cornell.edu or (585) 343-3040 ext. 101. Registration forms are also available online at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4htractorsafety