Reminder: Challenger Baseball game at Dwyer Saturday before Muckdogs vs. Tarp Skunks game

Press release:

In their continued effort to make an impact in the community, the Batavia Muckdogs have teamed up with the Challenger Division Baseball League to host a game at Dwyer Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19th.

Challenger Baseball is a community program sponsored by the YMCA and Arc of Genesee & Orleans that provides children in the area with disabilities the opportunity to play organized baseball.

With the generous support of volunteers trained in disability awareness and sensitivity, these athletes who range from ages 5-21 can have the unique opportunity to play the sports they love.

Players, coaches, and other Muckdog personnel will be on the field assisting the game that will be free to season ticket holders and other fans in attendance.

Later in the afternoon, the Jamestown Tarp Skunks will come into town to play the Muckdogs, with the start time of the PGCBL showdown still to be determined.

The rest of the Challenger Divison Baseball League games will be played at nearby MacArthur Park and hosted by Batavia Youth Baseball. They are very excited to have such a special event held at Dwyer Stadium and hope to see the community out to support them.

For any questions about the event or to learn more about the Arc of Genesee & Orleans, please reach out to Director Shelley Falitico at her email, [email protected], or on their website.

Go Dogs!