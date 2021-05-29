Reminder: GLOW Women Rise holds virtual Empowerment Forum June 5, presents GRIT awards

Press release:

GLOW Women Rise will honor this year's GRIT Award winners at the second annual Empowerment Forum, which will be held virtually on June 5th.

The GRIT Award is given to women in our community who exhibit tenacity, fearlessness, and spirit in advocating for an underrepresented group in the GLOW region.

This free forum (donations gratefully accepted) encourages the growth and networking of women across the region and it's open to anyone interested in empowering women. Mothers please invite your daughters (adolescents and older).

The focus will be on the International Women’s Day theme -- #ChooseToChallenge.

Discussions and workshops were selected to motivate participants to challenge themselves and each other in the areas of discrimination, personal finance, body positivity, and community.

The Empowerment Forum will also honor women that our community lost over the past year. People are encouraged to participate in this tribute by submitting a memorial here.

The event's keynote speaker will be author and an award-winning lecturer Tamara L. McMillan, Ph.D.c, CPSC. A Buffalo native, McMillan is also the founder of McMillan Empowerment Enterprises (MEE).

As an agent of change, MEE has shaped the lives of countless girls and women around the world by providing tools of transformation while passionatelyempowering them to reconnect to their own life’s purpose in order to embrace and narrate their own stories.

GLOW Women Rise is a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization (registered 501c3), that works to connect women and resources throughout the region while providing support and advocacy.