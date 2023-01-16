Repairs from flooding closes TVFCU drive-thru until April

Press release:

Over the Christmas Holiday, a water pipe burst in three places flooding the drive-thru and back office operations of Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union. This was discovered after hours on Monday, Dec. 26, and resulted in the immediate closure of our ATM and drive-thru teller services, and a relocation of our back office teams, as the north/west side of the building suffered substantial flooding and water damage.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, we were able to open our lobby as regularly scheduled for our members. A construction team was brought on-site immediately to remove all wet debris, and as of today, that mitigation is complete. Rebuilding our drive-thru teller service as well as our back office operations is underway. Our ATM is up and running. Other fee-free ATMs are available at 7-11 Convenience Stores in the area as follows:

550 East Main Street, Batavia

25 South Main Street, Oakfield

91 Market Street, Attica

8400 Buffalo Road, Bergen

Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Batavia Fire Department, the City of Batavia Bureau of Maintenance, Issac Heating, Lawley Insurance, Kircher Construction, Rapid Dry, Seibold, ARCA, and all of our business partners who were on site within 12 hours to begin clean-up efforts and to assist our team with the necessary tools to ensure business continuity.

We anticipate we will be under construction for the next few months. We are hopeful for a reopening date in April 2023 for our drive-thru teller services. As this fluid situation continues to unfold, updates will be made available on our website www.tvfcubatavia.com

TVFCU members can continue to utilize our lobby teller services, our branch team, and our electronic services until our drive-thru is rebuilt. If you are a TVFCU member and need assistance conducting your banking transactions, please call our branch team at 585-343- 5627 or visit our website www.tvfcubatavia.com

Thank you for your patience as we rebuild to better serve your banking needs.