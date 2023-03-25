Reports coming in of trees down as high winds roll in

There are reports of trees down in both Pavilion, Alexander (two calls), and Town of Batavia, with wires arcing and sparking as high-wind weather event rolls into Genesee County.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning, but that warning isn't in effect until 6 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The prediction for overnight is winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph.

The NWS states, "Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. ... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive."

Alexander's calls are in the area of Hickox and Halstead roads and Town of Batavia's call is on Bank Street Road.

