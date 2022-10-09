Results from Gymnastics meet at Byron-Bergen

Press release:

Here are the results from today's meet at Monroe County Athletics Gymnastics in Byron:

Team Results: 1. Pittsford: 133.85, 2. Fairport: 119.05, 3. Genesee: 111.375

All Around: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 36.050, 6. Roan Finn (Genesee): 30.0, 7. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 27.45, 8. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 24.0

Vault: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 9.2, 8. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.75, 10. Roan Finn & Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 7.7, 16. Nee'Kay Smith (Genesee): 7.2, 17. Lei St.Clair (Genesee): 7.1, 18. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 5.75

Uneven Bars: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 8.95, 7. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 6.25, 11. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 5.95, 12. Roan Finn (Genesee): 5.9, 14. Gianna Trigilio & Mikayla Yohon (Genesee): 5.6, 17. Hannah Spencer (Genesee): 5.2

Balance Beam: 1. Elizabeth Power (Pittsford): 8.65, 3. Roan Finn (Genesee): 8.15, 9. Haylie Leitten (Genesee): 7.35, 13. Nee'Kay Smith (Genesee): 6.225, 15. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 6.15, 17. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 6.0, 18. Hannah Spencer (Genesee): 5.6

Floor Exercise: 1. Katie Kull (Pittsford): 9.3, 8. Roan Finn (Genesee): 8.25, 10. Emily Salmonds (Genesee): 7.75, 13. Hannah Spencer (Genesee): 6.95, 16. Gianna Trigilio (Genesee): 6.5, 17. Lei St.Clair (Genesee): 6.15, 18. Samantha Copani (Genesee): 5.7

Even though the Genesee Varsity Gymnastics team placed 3rd at the meet, there were many personal bests! The girls will continue to work hard to achieve personal and team goals. Their next meet is Friday, October 14 at MCA Gymnastics at 6 p.m.