Riccobono named county's new director of Emergency Communications



Press Release



Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. announces the promotion of Francis A. Riccobono to Director of Emergency Communications of the Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatch Center. Director Riccobono assumed his new duties on October 29, 2022.

Director Riccobono has over 31 years of experience in Genesee County emergency dispatching services, having begun his dispatching career with the City of Batavia Police Department in 1991, and transitioning to the Genesee County consolidated dispatch center in 2008. In 2019, he was appointed Assistant Director of Emergency Communications/Operations. During his tenure, he has been awarded two Commendations.

“Director Riccobono’s vast amount of emergency services experience is a very valuable asset to Genesee County,” stated Sheriff Sheron.