Road resurfacing to cause traffic delays on several city streets starting Monday

Press Release:

All motorists, please be aware that the following streets will experience traffic delays on Monday, June 16, Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18, between the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for resurfacing operations:

Ellsworth Avenue

Elm Street

Grandview Terrace

Crescent Court

While work is being performed in these areas, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property, but they should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents and businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation. All motorists who regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternate routes while the delays are in place.

This is weather-dependent work and will continue the next business day if necessary. Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 option 1 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your cooperation.