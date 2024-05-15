Road work to cause delays in city Thursday to Monday

Press Release:

All motorists please be aware Redfield Parkway, River Street, and Jackson Street will experience traffic delays on Thursday, May 16, Friday, May 17, and Monday, May 20 (respectively), from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for milling operations.

While work is being performed in this area, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation. All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternate routes while the closures are in place.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 opt. 1 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your cooperation.