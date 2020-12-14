Robert Boyce retires Dec. 31 as President of LeRoy Ambulance Service

Submitted photo and press release:

Robert L. Boyce announced his retirement as President of the LeRoy Ambulance Service Inc., effective Dec. 31. Boyce joined the Board of Directors in 1994 and has served as President since 2002.

LeRoy Ambulance Service is the primary provider of emergency medical services to the Town and Village of LeRoy. It began as a fully volunteer ambulance service in 1970 and under Boyce’s leadership, it successfully implemented career staffing. Today, it provides 24/7 basic and advanced life support services through its highly trained staff of EMTs and Paramedics.

Boyce is well known to the LeRoy community as the former President of Tompkins Insurance. Among his many volunteer activities, Boyce was a member of the Genesee Community College Board of Trustees and headed the GCC Foundation. In 2019, he was named LeRoyan of the year.

LeRoy Ambulance Service has faced many challenges during Boyce’s 26 year tenure, but his dedicated leadership and perseverance has ensured that LeRoy residents continue to receive the highest quality emergency medical care available.

The organization would like to thank Boyce for his service, and congratulate him on his retirement!